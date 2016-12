Come and celebrate the Birth of Jesus at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington, Tpke. on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. Candlelight family service, Christmas music and Holy Eucharist. Christmas Day, 9 a.m. service of Holy Eucharist in the Chapel. Rev. Paul J. Carling, Ph.D. Call 203-375-1503 for more information. All are welcome Handicapped accessible.