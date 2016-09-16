Football: Trumbull Eagles defeat Ludlowe, 42-13

Johnny McElroy threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Trumbull High football team defeated FCIAC rival Fairfield Ludlowe, 42-13, before a large home crowd at McDougall Stadium on Friday night.
Coach Bob Maffei’s Eagles are 1-1. Coach Vin Camera’s Falcons are 0-2.
Trumbull took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in 12 plays with McElroy capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Ryan Ruff added the first of his five conversion kicks.
The Eagles took the score to 14-0 when McElroy found Peter Raverta on a deep crossing pattern, and the senior turned up field and went 77 yards to paydirt with 1:57 left in the canto.
Ludlowe’s offense had four empty possessions in a row, and on the fifth, Trumbull’s Adam Tolk recovered a fumble on the Eagle 46.
Four plays later, including a pair of long runs by Markeese Woods, McElroy connected with Raverta on a high, arching pass in the right corner of the end zone from 9-yards out.
Ruff’s PAT made it 21-0 with 9:04 left in the half.
Ludlowe drove to a first down at the Trumbull 21, before giving the ball up on downs.
Raverta caught a 51-yard pass from McElroy and then Woods went 20 yards off left tackle for the touchdown with 3:01 left in the quarter.
Trumbull got the ball back one more time before intermission, and McElroy hit Danny Hoffmann for an 18-yard touchdown with 29.5 seconds remaining.
Trumbull took the score to 42-0 on its first possession of the third quarter.
After getting the ball back after forcing a Ludlowe punt, Colton Nicholas came in to quarterback the Eagles.
He alternated runs with Woods to move the chains before throwing a 24-yard pass to Zach Lombardi.
Nicholas then tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Hoffmann.
With the clock running, and reserves in for Trumbull the rest of the way, Ludlowe scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.
Josh Evans threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Kudzy at the 7:54 mark, and then bucked over from one yard out in the final minute.
Colin Mediate hit the second conversion kick.
