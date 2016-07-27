Herbst files elections complaint

Trumbull First Selectman Timothy M. Herbst Wednesday filed a complaint with the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission following the revelation that the Connecticut Democratic Party has failed to reflect any incurred expenses relating to its legal defense of allegations regarding illegal campaign contributions that supported Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s 2014 re-election.

The Hartford Courant recently reported that a federal grand jury has been impaneled to investigate the allegations.

“The Connecticut Democratic Party paid a $325,000 fine to keep their emails out of public view and the conduct leading to that fine is now being investigated by a federal grand jury to determine if laws were broken,” Herbst said in a press release. “Given this cloud of disappointment and suspicion, you would assume that the CT Democratic Party would go the extra mile to make sure they are complying with Connecticut’s campaign finance laws. It appears however that Governor Malloy’s administration and the leadership of the Connecticut State Democratic Party continue to live under the delusion that they are above the law.”

An online article published by the Connecticut Mirror “rightly points out,” Herbst said, that as the Connecticut Democratic Party attorney Mr. Golub, “can volunteer his time on behalf of the Party, however that is not so for his partners, associates, paralegals, administrators, other personnel and the use of his firm’s office, office supplies and other costs incurred in the course of his defense of the party.”

“It is disingenuous to pretend that no expenses were incurred by Mr. Golub’s firm in the course of his defense of the Connecticut Democrat Party,” Herbst said. “Governor Malloy and the Connecticut Democrat Party continue to disappoint voters who have entrusted them to play by the rules. I hope the State Elections Enforcement Commission will investigate this matter and continue to hold the Party accountable. This continued arrogance insults our citizens and shows blatant disregard for the clean election laws that were passed in 2005.”

“Sadly, it has become standard practice for Connecticut Democrats to believe there’s one set of rules for them, and one set of rules for everyone else,” Herbst concluded.